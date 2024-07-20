Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 11,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $57,343.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,019.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock worth $329,486 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

