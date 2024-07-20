Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Get Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.