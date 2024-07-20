Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.43 and last traded at 0.44. 97,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 510,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.46.

Hercules Silver Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.54.

Hercules Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.