Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. Hexcel also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.07.

NYSE HXL opened at $62.80 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

