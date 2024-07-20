High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading 1.9% Higher

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
High Liner Foods Stock Down 3.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. It provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, such as sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, C.
