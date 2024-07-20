HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

