Homestead Advisers Corp Cuts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 2.5% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $108,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,449,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,252,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,454 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after acquiring an additional 550,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $77.56. 7,913,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,708. The company has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

