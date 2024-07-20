Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 926,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after buying an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBT stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $123.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.