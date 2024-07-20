Homestead Advisers Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.07% of Kraft Heinz worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,419,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,322,866. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

