Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $131,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

