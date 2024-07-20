Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 551,500 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $50,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

VICI traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,826. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

