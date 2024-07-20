Homestead Advisers Corp Takes $721,000 Position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. 746,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SVV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

