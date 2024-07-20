Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Reaches $33.49 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $12.86 or 0.00019301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $195.81 million and approximately $33.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,229,994 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

