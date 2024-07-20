Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.99

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.97. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 4,031 shares.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.