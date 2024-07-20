iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.28 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 14% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $147.10 million and $6.28 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009534 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,679.65 or 0.99986529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00075231 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.04712694 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $7,823,306.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

