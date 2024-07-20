Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) EVP Sells $1,817,638.18 in Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INFA opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,226.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

INFA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 267,748 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Informatica during the first quarter valued at $52,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Informatica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,289,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

