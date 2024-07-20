Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INO

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.