Insider Selling: AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $59,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hollings Renton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $222,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 49,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $1,490,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

