Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $75,855.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.