Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Sells $134,460.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.
- On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.
Daktronics Price Performance
Shares of DAKT stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Institutional Trading of Daktronics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Report on DAKT
About Daktronics
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Daktronics
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.