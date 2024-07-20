Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Sells $134,460.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $655.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Daktronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 362.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Daktronics by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

