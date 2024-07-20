Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $174,800.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 17th, Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $200,175.68.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

