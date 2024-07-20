Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,745,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total transaction of $1,163,106.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.86 and its 200-day moving average is $275.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

