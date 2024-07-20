Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Lowered to $217.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $217.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.29.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

INSP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $323.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.