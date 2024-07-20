Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $240.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.60. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $263.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.