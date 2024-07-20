Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Integer Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Integer by 3,260.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $18,697,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $9,155,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Integer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

