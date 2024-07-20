Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 69,628,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,896,944. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.