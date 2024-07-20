Internet Computer Price Reaches $10.28 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $10.28 or 0.00015264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.80 billion and $103.90 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00042478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000634 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,216,470 coins and its circulating supply is 467,027,146 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

