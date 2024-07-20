Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,848,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $982,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $636.56. 1,056,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $625.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

