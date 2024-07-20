Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.6% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $475.24. 42,042,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,705,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.27. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

