Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 26th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:IVRA opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
