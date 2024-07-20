Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 26th

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IVRA opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $5.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

