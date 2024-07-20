Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

