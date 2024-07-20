IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.57. 1,093,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,091. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

