iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.58. 5,274,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,450. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

