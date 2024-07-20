iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $42.93. 1,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOF. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Equity Factor ETF

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

