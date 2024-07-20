iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF) Shares Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned 4.01% of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,285,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IBIF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

