iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.41. Approximately 2,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

