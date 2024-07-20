iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.74. 34,590,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

