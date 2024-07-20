iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $107.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,662. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

