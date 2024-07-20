iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,933,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,487,478. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $226.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

