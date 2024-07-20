iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,283,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $117.90. 102,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

