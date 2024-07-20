iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stake Raised by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 474,817 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $905.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

