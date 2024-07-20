Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.00.

Itron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Itron stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.85.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Itron by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

