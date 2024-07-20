Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,175,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,813,000 after acquiring an additional 399,665 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,979,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,334,000 after acquiring an additional 528,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 122,302 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

