Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $257.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $257.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Invesco LLC raised its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 168,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

