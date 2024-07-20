Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009477 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,314.06 or 0.99971864 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011660 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00074931 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0016609 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

