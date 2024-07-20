JMP Securities Increases Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $158.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.33.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,137,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 810,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,347,000 after acquiring an additional 401,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after acquiring an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10,126.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

