JMP Securities Raises Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $84.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 61.07.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reddit

Reddit Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE RDDT opened at 64.70 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 78.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 62.65.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,946,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 380,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately 22,436,395.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.