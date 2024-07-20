JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,650

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,150 ($27.88) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,284.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,321.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a one year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The firm has a market cap of £109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

