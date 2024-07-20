Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Billion

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $4.38 billion and $40.12 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,240,048,244 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,235,290,129.04716 with 24,234,076,954.991894 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18121073 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $45,705,884.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

