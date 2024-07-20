Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Kava has a market capitalization of $459.65 million and $9.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,855,129 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

